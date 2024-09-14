Temporary closure of Churchill Falls Community Clinic

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public that as a result of power upgrades being made to the Churchill Falls Community Clinic, the facility will be temporarily closed from Sunday, September 15 to Thursday, September 26 at 8:00 a.m.

A temporary emergency-only clinic will be established in the ACB Building in Churchill Falls. Non-urgent, in-person primary health care services will not be available at this clinic.

Patients seeking urgent medical assistance during this time are asked to call 709-735-0186.