Telephone scam claims RCMP fundraising for victims of sexual assault

RCMP NL is warning the public of a telephone scam that is currently in circulation. The scammer is claiming to be calling on behalf of the RCMP, raising funds for sexually abused children in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Today, an individual reported that they received a phone call from a local NL number. The scammer advised that they were a Constable with the RCMP, explained the fundraiser and provided options to donate through completing a pledge package that would be mailed out. Donations could be mailed in or paid at the bank once the pledge package was received.

RCMP NL warns that this is a scam. There is no legitimate fundraising currently in effect that is initiated by the RCMP. Calls, emails or letters received claiming to be the RCMP asking for money are scams. Please report such incidents to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.