Teenagers charged following bear spray incident

On Monday, just after 11:05 a.m., RNC officers responded to a Mount Pearl business for a complaint of a worker being bear sprayed at that location. Police learned from staff that several youth near the business refused to leave the store and when challenged, one of the teenagers hauled out bear spray and sprayed an employee.

Shortly thereafter, police located several youth nearby and were able to identify the suspects in the assault.

As a result of the investigation, a 13 year old and 17 year old were both charged with numerous offenses. Both were conveyed to the Youth Remand Centre to make a court appearance.