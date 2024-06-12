Teen stabbed at large disturbance in St. John’s

The RNC responded to a large disturbance in the north end of St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon.

Once police gained control of the large crowd, they located a youth who had injuries consistent with a stabbing.

The Criminal Investigation Division and K-9 responded and three youths were taken into custody.

One youth was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. One youth was charged with aggravated assault. The third youth was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.