Team Nick Coates Awards Presented to Police Officers For Their Work To Apprehend Impaired Drivers

MADD Canada presented its Team Nick Coates Awards to 14 police officers today for their work to take impaired drivers off provincial roads and highways.

This year’s awards honour five officers from the RNC and nine officers from the RCMP.

“For every impaired driver these officers take off the roads, it is a potential tragedy averted. It means a family may not have to mourn a loved one,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “MADD Canada offers our heartfelt and lasting gratitude to them, they are making our roads and communities safer with their efforts.”

MADD Canada established the Team Nick Coates Awards in 2019 to recognize police officers for their efforts to detect and apprehend impaired drivers. Officers who have taken a minimum of 12 impaired drivers off the roads during the previous year receive the Gold Award. Officers who have taken at least eight impaired drivers off the roads during the previous year receive the Silver Award. Officers also receive certificates and special challenge coins. (Charges/sanctions are based on Criminal Code investigations or 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition program sanctions.)

The award is named in honour of Nick Coates, who was killed by an impaired driver in August of 2013. Nick was riding his motorcycle back from a work meeting when he was hit by a pick-up truck driven by a man who had been drinking the night before and the morning of the crash. Just 27 years old, Nick was working his dream job as a civil engineer and was engaged to be married.

Awards were presented to:



2023/2024 RNC Recipients

Cst. Michael Burton – Silver

Cst. Shane McClafferty – Silver

Cst. Kyle Morrissey – Silver

Cst. Geoffrey Heffernan – Gold

Cst. Cody Langmead – Gold

2023/2024 RCMP Recipients



Cst. David Ballard – Silver

Cst. Jean-Francois Gagnon – Silver

Cst. Jarrett Thorne – Silver

Cst. Adam Graham – Gold

Cst. Bradley Layman – Gold

Cst. Mackenzie McCoy – Gold

Cst. Caleb Pellerin – Gold

Cst. Janet Reddy – Gold

Cpl. Dennis Thornhill – Gold

The Top Performer Award was presented to Cst. Geoffrey Heffernan from the RNC, and Cst. Caleb Pellerin from the RCMP for achieving the highest number of charges and sanctions for their respective police services.