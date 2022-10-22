Team Gushue steals way into Brier final

Team Gushue will play for a fifth Brier championship on Sunday after winning the 1-2 playoff game Saturday night in London, Ont.

The defending Brier champions from Newfoundland and Labrador, playing as Team Canada, defeated Matt Dunstone’s Manitoba rink 5-4 after stealing a point in the 10th end. Dunstone had been perfect all week, but his final shot rolled a little too far, giving Canada the win in a tightly-fought game.

Dunstone will now play Brendan Bottcher’s wild card team from Alberta in the semifinal Sunday afternoon while Gushue waits to play the winner Sunday night in the final of the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier.

Gushue quietly set the record this week for most career wins at the Brier. A victory in the championship game would also set a record, making him the first person to win five Brier championships as a skip.