Team Gushue delivers back-to-back wins at Pan Continental Championship

Team Canada was brilliant Monday night in Kelowna, earning a thrilling 7-5 extra-end win over the United States. The victory was pivotal, giving Canada a 2-1 record after heading into today’s action. After dropping the opening game of the tournament Sunday, Brad Gushue and Co. delivered big on Monday, with their best game coming in the nightcap. Canada had the U.S. chasing from the start, picking up a pair early. They then stole a single in the third for a 3-0 lead. However, the Americans battled, making big shots throughout, including the shot of the game in the seventh end. Canada, though, would prevail, with gushue delivering the knock-out punch in the 11th end for the win.

Kelowna BC.October 20, 2023.Kelowna Curling Club.Pan Continental Curling Championship.Team Canada skip Brad Gushue of St.John’s NL(L) and 3rd.Mark Nichols, during mens draw 3 against team USA.Curling Canada/ Michael Burns Photo

There’s plenty at stake for the defending champions from Canada who are hoping to lock down Canada’s berth in the 2024 World Men’s Curling Championships.

Canada is back in action this evening against Japan, who enter the game with a 3-0 record. The Gushue rink, which features local stars Brad Gushue and Mark Nichols, have done it all in the sport – five-time Briers champs, Olympic medalists and numerous other titles.