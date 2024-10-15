Team Gushue adds former Brier champion skip Brendan Bottcher at second

Defending Brier champions Team Gushue announced a major move in the curling world Tuesday, adding Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher to the team.

Bottcher will play second, replacing E.J. Harnden, who parted ways with the team last week. Bottcher is a former skip for Alberta who won the Brier in 2021 and the World Junior Championships in 2012.

The 32-year-old Bottcher was free for pickup after his former team of Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert cut him last season after two years together.

“Joining Team Gushue as the new second is an incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to get started,” Bottcher said in a statement. “It’s an honour to join such an accomplished team, and I look forward to bringing my experience and passion to the mix.”