Team Canada off to the playoffs at World Curling Championship; will face Sweden this afternoon

Canada’s Team Gushue will be among the final six after qualifying for the playoffs at the 2024 LGT World Men’s Curling Championship.

the team secured the 7-4 win against Norway’s Team Magnus Ramsfjell (4-5) Thursday morning at IWC Arena. Team Canada, now 8-1 in the standings, played one of its better games all week, with a shooting accuracy of 93 per cent.