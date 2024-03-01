Teacher, coach expected to plead not guilty to sex offences

Markus Hicks — the teacher and volleyball coach suspected of sexual offences against teenaged boys and young men — will likely be going to trial.

Facing close to 100 criminal charges, the 33-year-old is expected to plead not guilty to most, if not all, of them. It’s what his lawyer, Ellen O’Gorman, told Judge Mike Madden this morning when the case was called in provincial court in St. John’s.

Hicks appeared by video link from the Bishop’s Falls Correctional Centre.

He was taken into custody in September last year following a month-long RNC investigation.

In total, Hicks faces 92 charges in connection with 14 complainants. The charges include sexual assault, child luring, being disguised with intent to commit a crime, breach of trust, kidnapping and possessing child pornography.

It’s alleged Hicks, who lived in Paradise, used fake social media accounts to arrange encounters with the young males. News of his arrest shocked many who knew Hicks through school and sports.

O’Gorman and Crown prosecutor Mark Jane have indicated the information in the case is substantial and they will need time to review it. They plan to schedule a case management meeting.

O’Gorman also said today that she thought she had all the disclosure, but she’s looking to get access to further RNC information. She didn’t say what it was, but said she would be filing an application.

The case will return to court March 13 for an update.