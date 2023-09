The annual Take Back The Night walk in St. John’s takes place tonight.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Harbour Side Park on Water Street. From there attendees will be marching to the Courthouse on Water Street.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. there will be free shuttles every 30 minutes at both the rear parking lot of the Village Mall, and The Breezeway entrance parking lot at MUN. The last return shuttles will end at 8:45 p.m.

All genders and ages are welcome.