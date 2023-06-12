Swoop shutting down operations across Canada

Swoop Airlines, Westjet’s discount carrier which only launched in this province three years ago, has announced it’s shutting down operations across Canada. It’s the latest airline to pull access from this province but Swoop, which had offered flights from St. John’s and Deer Lake to Hamilton, is being folded by its operator, Westjet.

Recently a strike was narrowly averted for its parent carrier but the concessions it struck with their pilots last month caused them to close the discount carrier for good. Swoop will continue to fly in its regularly scheduled routes here until October.