Suspicious death in St. John’s now ruled a homicide

Police are now investigating a recent sudden death in the centre of St. John’s as a homicide.

The RNC responded to a request for assistance in the area of Mayor Avenue and Newtown Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday following the report of a man who had sustained injuries and was in distress.

On arrival police located a 22-year-old man who had sustained serious life-threatening injuries. Paramedics and police on scene began life saving measures. The 22-year-old man was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounce deceased.

On Thursday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the sudden death to be a homicide. This incident is not believed to be random and the RNC do not believe there to be any immediate concerns to public safety at this time.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Residents are reminded that RNC are continuing to canvas in the community, looking for any available information or CCTV footage. The RNC ask that residents who find an RNC business card in their door or mailbox contact the name and number listed on the card.

The RNC requests that anyone with information to assist, or any video footage in the area of Rabbittown, including Merrymeeting Rd, Mayor Avenue, Newtown Road, Salisbury Street, Empire Ave, Hoyles Ave, or surrounding area during the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., please contact the RNC. You can contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app