Suspended driver flees from police in St. John’s

RNC officers were on patrol in the Cowan Heights area of St. John’s on Wednesday when they observed a 41-year-old male driving in the area who was well known to police. The individual was known for having committed an extensive amount of driving offences.

As officers attempted to stop the vehicle the driver took off from police. Due to public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle was located abandoned a short distance away.

With the assistance of RNC K9 services, officers apprehend the suspect.

He now faces charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited, possession of stolen property, and breach of probation.

His vehicle was also impounded.