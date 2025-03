The RNC responded to a report of a disturbance on Beothuk Place in St. John’s.

When officers arrived on the scene, an injured male was running from police. After a short foot chase, officers apprehended the 26-year-old male who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accused was charged with uttering threats, mischief and one count of breach of a release order.

The man was held for a court appearance.