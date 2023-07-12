Surgical backlogs gradually being processed

The Department of Health has provided an update on the plan to address surgical backlogs here since COVID-19 halted many procedures and caused a lengthy waitlist.

Today, Minister Tom Osborne reports that since December, 124 joint replacement surgeries have been completed.

Concerning remote access, 62 patients were transported on 8 flights from Western Labrador and Grenfell zones for cardiac catheterization in St. John’s, and 67 orthopaedic surgeries were done in St. Anthony by the travelling program.

Today, the health minister says the initiative has the potential to book more than 120 patients per year from the waiting list who would otherwise have to wait to get their surgeries in St. John’s.