Supreme Court dismisses appeal for man accused of causing a fatal crash

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal from a man accused of causing a fatal crash while driving drunk in Gander in 2019. Nicholas Villeneuve was facing charges of impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm but he was acquitted of all eight charges in 2021 when the judge ruled his rights were breached.

The Crown appealed the acquittal and won in 2023. Villeneuve then appealed that ruling to Canada’s highest court last May, but on Thursday the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed Villeneuve’s application, meaning he will face a new trial.

The crash happened in July of 2019. Two people died in that accident, while two others were seriously injured. Villeneuve is set to return to Gander Provincial Court on Feb 6.