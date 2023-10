Chris and Kelly Martin entered their ginormous pumpkin into the Harbout Fall Fest Pumpkin Contest, which was held in Bonavista last weekend (October 7, 20230).

Their pumpkin, which was grown in Sunnyside, by the Martins, weighed in at a whopping 500 pounds! The couple now has their pumpkin displayed on their front lawn for anyone who would like to drop by for pictures.

The seeds from this year’s pumpkin will be given out with the hope of a nice community event next year!