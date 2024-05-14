Student housing development under construction in St. John’s

A new student housing development is underway in St. John’s.

Student real estate development company Werkliv has broken ground on its Wester-land project in St. John’s. Wester-land is located on Lambe’s Lane and features a series of three six-storey buildings that offer 205 fully-furnished spaces for students.

The design allows for a reduction of parking spots and an increase in bike parking – with 112 bike parking spaces, including 22 covered spots. It will also feature landscaped open spaces, seating areas, and student-centric branded common rooms, including a main shared gathering space configured with study areas, a games corner as well as a separate wellness space for students to decompress during stressful exam periods.

Werkliv is also working in collaboration with Metro Bus to encourage transit use for future tenants. Target completion for the project is August 2025 with the objective of synchronizing with the Summer 2025 Canada Games that will take place in close proximity.