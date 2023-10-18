Strike ends at Cabot Ford Lincoln

After 10 weeks on the picket line, the striking workers at Cabot Ford Lincoln in St. John’s have returned to work. The strike began on Aug. 9 for the automotive technicians and parts department workers.

On Friday, members of Teamsters Local 855 went back to the table with the dealership. Following the meeting the union voted to accept the new offer presented by the owner, officially ending the 10 week job action.

The 27 employees returned to work on Monday. Teamsters President Roger Spracklin says the workers are relieved to be off the picket line and back to work, especially after being told the last offer presented would be the final one before the new year.