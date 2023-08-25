Strike continues at Cabot Ford Lincoln

The strike continues for two departments at Cabot Ford Lincoln in St. John’s after more than two weeks on the picket line. Automotive technicians and parts department workers at the Kenmount Road dealership began their strike on Aug. 9. Since that time, Teamsters Local 855 President Roger Spracklin says there’s been no communication from the employer. If the stalemate continues, the union says they plan to take further strike action soon for the 28 workers.