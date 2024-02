The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay would like to inform the public that starting today, February 19th the Town Snow Blower will be out widening streets.

They will be starting in Spruce Park and working their way to MOT. They will not be scraping the roads at this time. Work will be happening from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily until complete.

The Town apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.