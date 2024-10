Minister of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills Sarah Stoodley will bring greetings to the Newfoundland and Labrador Organization of Women Entrepreneurs this evening.

The 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year Awards Gala is today at the St. John’s Convention Centre at 6:00 p.m.

NLOWE provides programs and services that connect and support women within Newfoundland and Labrador to start, grow and advance their businesses.