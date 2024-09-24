Stoodley in United Kingdom to Support Efforts to Attract Newcomers

Minister of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills Sarah Stoodley is in the United Kingdom this week to attend immigration fairs in Milton Keynes and London, and to meet with the High Commission of Canada in London.

Stoodley will attend a football match between Barrow AFC and Chelsea FC today at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. During the match, Barrow AFC’s jerseys will feature Newfoundland and Labrador as part of a partnership with the Provincial Government.

Barrow AFC has advanced in a mid-season tournament known as the Carabao Cup to play the English Premier League side Chelsea FC.

Members of Keyin College, which also became a Barrow AFC partner this year, will also be in attendance.