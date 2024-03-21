Stephenville Crossing man arrested following seizure of drugs, cash

The RCMP have arrested and charged a man after obtaining a search warrant at a residence in Stephenville Crossing earlier this week.

The investigation, led by RCMP West District General Investigation Section, was assisted by Bay St. George RCMP and RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation West. RCMP NL police dog services were deployed to assist with the search.

During the search of the home and property on Tuesday, officers located and seized the following items:

Crack cocaine – 10 ounces

A quantity of prescription pills including oxycodone, methylphenidate and hydromorphone

Cash – over $20,000 CAD

A quantity of contraband tobacco

The man faces charges of possessing illegal drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possessing property obtained by a crime. He’s scheduled to appear in court in June.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone who suspects drug trafficking or weapons are present in your neighbourhood is asked to contact your local police to make a report. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app. #SayItHere.