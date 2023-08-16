St. John’s Status of Women Council continues to wait for change

The St. John’s Status of Women Council remains concerned about the lack of progress on inclusive and proactive pay equity in the province.
Last August, the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour, Provincial Action Network on the Status of Women, and the Workers’ Action Network released a report calling for action on the
development and implementation of proactive pay equity legislation. The report included recommendations for the province to move ahead with pay equity legislation as well as evidence of
the effectiveness of this legislation as shown in other provinces.
In a press release this morning, the St. John’s Status of Women Council says it continues to wait for change. “After a year of clear recommendations, participating in late-stage consultations, creating unsolicited submissions outlining amendments for stronger legislation and mechanisms for oversight
and accountability, these calls for change remain,” says Lisa Faye, Executive Director of the St. John’s Status of Women Council. “While we now have pay equity and pay transparency legislation on the books in Newfoundland and Labrador, as it stands, it is insufficient and ineffective for the vast majority of
workers experiencing pay inequity.”
NTV’s Becky Daley is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.