St. John’s seeking feedback on proposed pickleball courts

The City of St. John’s is seeking feedback on a proposed plan to convert two tennis courts in Cowan Park to six pickleball courts.

The tennis courts are located behind St. Matthew’s Elementary School in Cowan Heights to six pickleball courts.

If converted, these outside pickleball courts would be the first in the city.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America.

Engagement will be open from September 26 until October 13. Residents in the area will receive information in the mail about the project.