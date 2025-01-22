St. John’s reminding users about use of off-road vehicles after weekend incident

The City of St. John’s is reminding dirt bikes, ATVs, UTV and 4x4s users about the proper use of the vehicles after an incident this past weekend.

Off-road vehicles are not permitted on City property including sports fields, as they can cause significant damage. This past weekend a gate was broken at the soccer field at McNiven Place and a UTV was used on the field, leaving damage.

When off-road vehicles are used on these fields, they cause ruts, tire marks, and compacted soil, making the surface unsafe for use. Repairs can be costly, and time-consuming and can delay fields opening on time for sports organizations.

Users are asked to stick to designated trails, respect signs and fences, be mindful of noise, know local laws, and report misuse when they see it.