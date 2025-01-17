St. John’s Reminding Residents to Place Waste Properly

The City of St. John’s is reminding residents about the correct placement of curbside waste.

Waste carts, bins and bags must be placed at the curb on the scheduled collection day only between 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and not the evening before. Bins must not be placed on sidewalks. Improper placement can result in waste not being collected.

If there is on-street parking in front of your house, place your cart with the wheels touching the curb and the arrows on the lid pointing to the street.

Those with no on-street parking or a bike lane in front of a house must place their cart at the end of the driveway with the arrows on the lid pointing to the street.

If you have a gravel shoulder, place your cart just off the road at the shoulder at the end of your driveway with the arrows on the lid pointing to the street.