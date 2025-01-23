St. John’s Regional Fire Department Announces Transition to PFAS-Free Bunker Gear

The St. John’s Regional Fire Department has announced the transition to PFAS-free bunker gear for all its active firefighters.

Bunker gear traditionally contained PFAS as the chemicals are known for being highly resistant to water, oil and heat, which made them ideal for enhancing the protective qualities of firefighting gear. By transitioning to PFAS-free gear, the St. John’s Regional Fire Department is addressing growing concerns about the risks associated with these substances, which have been associated with long-term health issues.

The department will replace approximately 250 active firefighter bunker suits at an estimated cost of $1.1 million through a tendering process that is expected to begin early this year.