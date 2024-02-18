St. John’s recreation centres closed for the day

The City of St. John’s has advised that City recreation facilities and the Winter Activity Centre located at Pippy Park will be closed for the remainder of the day on Sunday, February 18.

For emails on building closures and service interruptions by the City of St. John’s, you can subscribe for updates.

The City also reminds residents that Access St. John’s is available to residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week by email at [email protected], by phone at 311 or 754-CITY (2849) or by the 311 St. John’s app.