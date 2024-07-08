St. John’s Port Authority welcomes sailing regatta

If you were anywhere near the St. John’s Harbour front this past weekend, chances are you saw a sight that is a rarity in the waters there as a group of sailboats gathered for a regatta. It’s called The St. John’s Port Authority Cup and despite a multi-year hiatus, it returned to the capital city on Saturday.

Sailboats of all varying sizes gathered in St. John’s from the Royal Newfoundland Yacht Club along with a welcome from other clubs to participate. The event used to be a years-long tradition but had been on pause since 2017 due to weather and then the pandemic. The race returned with 5 registered boats and 4 competing, bringing dozens of crew into the city. Six races were held throughout the day Saturday to spectators delight. The event was supported by volunteers with the RNYC Sailing School program. the St. John’s Port Authority Cup offers the harbour to the racing teams while managing supply vessel coming and goings during the event. Race crews were also treated to a reception at The Crows Nest and Gahan House over the weekend before heading back to Conception Bay South on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Greg Horner