St. John’s on list of cities with the most burglaries in Canada

A study has ranked St. John’s as No. 13 on a list of cities with the most burglaries in Canada. The capital city is said to have more than 420 recorded incidents per 100,000 residents. St. John’s follows Ontario cities Kingston and London. Winnipeg, Manitoba topped the list with more than 811 incidents per 100,000 residents. Break and enter incidents in Canada were up 5.4 percent in 2023 than 2022. The study’s data was gathered by the research team at ‘Handy Bros’ from Canada’s official statistical office relating to burglary offences in Canadian cities.