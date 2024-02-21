St. John’s man tasered by police taken into custody, charged with assault

A 27-year-old man is behind bars in St. John’s today after an incident that resulted in him being tasered by police.

Just before 1:30 this morning, the RNC responded to a call of an assault in the area of St. Clare Avenue. When patrol officers tried to arrest him, the man became combative and fought with them. It led officers to use a taser on the man, who was taken into custody. The officers sustained minor injuries in the struggle.

The man, who police identified as Fred Kpehe, has been charged with assault, resisting arrest, assaulting two officers and breaching a court order.

He’s scheduled to appear in provincial court today.