St. John’s Man Arrested After Threatening Police with Knife During Domestic Disturbance

RNC officers were called to an unknown trouble complaint at a Torbay Road residence in St. John’s on Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the home, they could hear a disturbance inside and were familiar with the 40-year-old male resident and his violent history.

Police entered the home and while speaking with people inside, they were being challenged at knifepoint by the resident.

Additional units responded and de-escalation and negotiating aided police in effecting an arrest.

After a struggle and investigation, the 40-year-old accused was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon on police, two counts of assault on a police officer, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one count of resisting arrest.

The accused was taken to the city lock-up and held for a court appearance.