St. John’s International Airport reopens after RNC investigates suspicious package

UPDATE: St. John’s International Airport re-opened to the public. The RNC responded to investigate a suspicious package, have resolved the situation, and the airport is open for operations.
EARLIER STORY: The St. John’s International Airport is currently closed.
The RNC has responded to investigate a suspicious package.
All traffic is being diverted at the roundabout at the entrance to the Airport. Passengers should please contact their airline directly.
NTV is following this story and more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
All ticket agents, security, baggage handlers and staff removed from their posts. Staff here telling travellers they won’t be catching a flight any time soon.— Jodi Cooke (@Jodicookeskis) December 7, 2023
Police tape blocks off the entrance to departures. @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/Hqe6MT0GOV