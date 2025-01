The annual St. John’s Youth Talent Show will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. at the D.F. Cook Recital Hall, School of Music at Memorial University.

The show is open to youth between the ages of 10 and 16. Those wishing to participate can complete and submit an application form by Jan. 22. Forms are available on the City of St. John’s website.

The event is also open to spectators.