St. John’s Conducting Resident Satisfaction Survey

Residents of St. John’s may be contacted by MQO Research over the next few weeks to participate in the City’s resident satisfaction survey.

Residents will be contacted by phone and selected through a random process. Participation is voluntary, however, it is encouraged to ensure that the information collected is as accurate. The survey will take approximately 20 to 25 minutes to complete.

It includes topics ranging from city services, value for taxes, quality of life, and capital and operational spending.

In 2022, 48 percent of residents rated their overall quality of life an eight or higher on a ten-point scale while 78 percent gave a rating of seven or higher. The survey was first conducted in 2018 and is repeated bi-annually.