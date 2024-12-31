St. John’s City Schedule for New Year’s

Offices and facilities in the City of St. John’s will close early on New Year’s Eve.

Offices and facilities will close at noon on Tuesday and re-open on Thursday.

All City parking by-laws are still in effect, however, paid parking regulations will not be enforced on Wednesday.

Animal emergency care during the holidays is available by calling 311 or 754-CITY (2489).

The Quidi Vidi dog park and walking trail will be closed due to New Year’s Eve fireworks and will reopen the following day after the site has been checked and deemed clear.

The Robin Hood Bay Regional Waste Management Facility is open during regular hours. There will be no waste collection on New Year’s Day.

The H.G.R. Mews Community Centre and Paul Reynolds Community Centre will be open on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.