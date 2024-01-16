St. John’s based Newdock lands latest Canadian Coast Guard vessel refit contract

St. John’s based Newdock has landed a major project with the federal government to repurpose a commercial vessel into the Canadian Coast Guard’s latest fleet addition.

Newdock delivers ship repair, vessel refit and fabrication services. It was announced today as the contract winner to repurpose a former commercial vessel into the newest CCG fleet which will serve the Great Lakes.

Newdock CEO Wayne Ash says the contract was awarded to the business because of its experience and expertise in this type of work. Work is already underway. It is anticipated the vessel will be ready in its new role for the Canadian Coast Guard by March of 2025.