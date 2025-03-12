St. John’s awards over $1.8M in Community and Capital Grants

At Tuesday’s Council Meeting in St. John’s, the council approved over $1.8 million for Community and Capital Grants.

Grants total $1,312,500 and capital grants total $489,630 plus $43,127 in waived permit and development fees.

This year, the Community Grant program will assist 113 community organizations and 76 individual artists, with 38 new recipients.

For 2025, 11 organizations received Capital Grants, which are awarded to eligible applicants for capital purchases, such as building repairs or construction.

A list of Community and Capital Grant Recipients for this year can be found here.