St. John’s Announces Winter Parking Bans

The City of St. John’s has announced the dates for winter parking bans.

The following Overnight Parking Bans for 2025 are in place from Friday, January 3 until Saturday, April 12. The Deputy City Manager of Public Works has the authority to modify the parking ban dates if deemed necessary.

From December 1 to March 31, parking is prohibited 24 hours a day on streets designated as ‘No Parking Route.’ All impacted streets have signage in place.

A parking ban is in place between 4:00 and 6:00 a.m. on Water Street from Waldegrave Street to Prescott Street and Duckworth Street from New Gower Street to Cochrane Street. The overnight winter parking ban for streets outside the downtown area is in place daily between 12:30 and 7:30 a.m.

The Weather-Related Parking Ban will be implemented on roads outside the downtown area during or following adverse weather events. Throughout the winter, parking restrictions will take place in the designated downtown area to facilitate snow removal.

Any vehicle that violates the winter restrictions regardless of the conditions, or impedes snow clearing/removal operations, may be ticketed and/or towed.