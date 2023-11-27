St. John’s accepting applications for Sustainable and Active Mobility Advisory Committee vacancy

The City of St. John’s is accepting applications from interested persons for a vacancy that exists on the Sustainable and Active Mobility Advisory Committee in the Public Conventional Transit User category.

The committee provides information and advice to the Committee of the Whole on matters concerning active and sustainable mobility, including cycling/biking, walking, public transit, and accessibility.

The Terms of Reference can be found on the City’s website and the application can be completed online.

The deadline for submission of applications is on December 8.