St. Anthony RCMP arrests New Brunswick man during traffic stop; cocaine, cash and imitation firearm seized

Following a traffic stop conducted on Feb. 29, 43-year-old Derek Gillis of New Brunswick was arrested by St. Anthony RCMP.

As part of an ongoing investigation, police conducted a traffic stop on Thursday evening and arrested Gillis, who was found in possession of unstamped tobacco. Following his arrest, a search of Gillis and the vehicle was completed. Officers located a quantity of cocaine, cash, unstamped tobacco, an imitation firearm, as well as items consistent with drug trafficking.

Gillis was held in custody overnight and attends court today. He is charged with the following offences:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of cocaine

Possession of proceeds of crime, under $5000.00

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

The investigation is continuing.