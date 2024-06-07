Spruce Budworm Control Program Set to Begin

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture will begin the Spruce Budworm Early Intervention Control Program this summer in Western Newfoundland and the Northern Peninsula.

Aerial treatments will take place on forest land located south of the Bay of Islands, east of Gros Morne National Park extending to the Baie Verte area, north of Gros Morne National Park up to the Plum Point area, and the Roddickton-Bide Arm area.

Up to 90,000 hectares of forest is scheduled to be protected using one or more applications of the biological control agent Btk.

Signage and maps will be posted along access roads leading to areas where treatment is planned.