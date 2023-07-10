Springdale RCMP seeking public assistance to arrest wanted man

An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Nicholas Hewlett.
Springdale RCMP is looking to arrest Nicholas Hewlett and is seeking assistance from the public.
Hewlett is currently wanted in relation to the following charges:
- Sexual interference: three counts
- Sexual assault: three counts
- Invitation to a minor for sexual touching
- Breach of probation: three counts
Anyone having information on the current location of Nicholas Hewlett is asked to contact Springdale RCMP at 709-673-3864 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nlcrimestoppers.com