Springdale RCMP seeking public assistance to arrest wanted man

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 10, 2023 at 11:12 am

An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Nicholas Hewlett.

Springdale RCMP is looking to arrest Nicholas Hewlett and is seeking assistance from the public.

Hewlett is currently wanted in relation to the following charges:

  • Sexual interference: three counts
  • Sexual assault: three counts
  • Invitation to a minor for sexual touching
  • Breach of probation: three counts

Anyone having information on the current location of Nicholas Hewlett is asked to contact Springdale RCMP at 709-673-3864 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nlcrimestoppers.com

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
