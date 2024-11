Springdale RCMP is investigating property damage that occurred at a number of storage units on a residential property on Little Bay Road in Springdale. The crime occurred sometime between 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 5, and 11:30 a.m. on November 6, 2024.

Suspect(s) forced entry into a number of storage units located on the property, causing significant damages. Items that were stored inside were scattered around the property. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

The investigation is continuing.