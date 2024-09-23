Speeding motorcycle driver arrested following flight from police

A 36-year-old male was arrested after he was found speeding on Peace Keeper’s Way at 9:52 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Patrol officers spotted a motorcycle approaching at a speed of 136 km/h in the 100 km/h zone.

Officers attempted to stop the motorcycle but the rider accelerated away at a speed of 180 km/h. Officers did not pursue the motorcycle and the description of the motorcycle was broadcasted to all officers. Officers patrolling further down the highway were able to safely stop the motorcycle.

The driver was arrested for flight from police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The accused was released to appear in court at a later date and his motorcycle was impounded for seven days. Officers also issued tickets for speeding and failing to transfer ownership of the motorcycle.