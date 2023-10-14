Special Weather Statement issued for Monday; Significant storm expected

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT for Monday for the following locations:
- The Avalon Peninsula North
- The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- St. John’s & vicinity
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- The Burin Peninsula
- Connaigre
- Burgeo – Ramea
- Buchans and the Interior
- Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity
- Bay of Exploits
- Bonavista North
- The Bonavista Peninsula
- Clarenville & vicinity
- Gander & vicinity
- Terra Nova
Current details: A significant storm is expected Monday.
Locations: Southeastern half of Newfoundland.
Possible Rainfall: 40 to 60 mm, perhaps higher locally.
Possible maximum wind gusts: 80 to 100 km/h from the northeast or southwest.
Time span: Monday morning to Tuesday morning.
Remarks: An intense low pressure system will approach from the southwest on Monday, tracking either to the southeast of the Island, or over southeastern Newfoundland. It is expected to bring significant rain and wind to parts of the Island before quickly departing Tuesday morning.
Similar storms in the past have caused minor flooding and power outages.