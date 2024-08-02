Special Olympics NL Hosts Over The Edge Event

Special Olympics Newfoundland and Labrador will host the Over The Edge event today to raise funds for the upcoming Special Olympics NL 2025 Provincial Summer Games in Gander.

The event will take place at the Verafin Building, located at 110 Hebron Way, and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In addition to the rappelling spectacle, attendees can enjoy a variety of activities including sports, a bouncy castle, popcorn, drinks, and the chance to meet some special hockey guests including Alex Newhook, Abby Newhook, Todd Skirving, and Matteo Rotondi.

There will be a floor hockey game at 11:00 a.m. followed by a soccer match at 12:30 p.m.

No fee is required to enter the event, but donations are greatly appreciated to support the athletes participating in the 2025 Provincial Summer Games.